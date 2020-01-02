How’s this for 2020 Vision? Disney+ released a new trailer showcasing many of the new movies and TV shows coming to the service in 2020, and included in the mix is Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’, a series that was previously expected to arrive in spring 2021. But the show has been filming since November, so it looks as though everyone involved thinks the show will be ready sooner than anticipated. Also displayed in the video is ‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier’, but that was already expected in “late 2020.”

Jac Schaefer, one of the writers of ‘Captain Marvel’, serves as producer, writer, and showrunner of ‘WandaVision’. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return in their roles as Wanda Maximoff and The Vision, respectively. Marvel chief Kevin Feige has stated that Wanda will actually take on the identity of “The Scarlet Witch,” her superhero name from the comics which has never been uttered in the movies.

Kathryn Hahn was announced as playing their nosey neighbor Agnes, but some paparazzi photos revealed that she has a juicier role, and she might just be playing Wanda’s supernatural mentor Agatha Harkness. Returning from the MCU are Kat Dennings, as Darcy Lewis from the first two ‘Thor’ movies, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’. Teyonah Parris will appear as Monica Rambeau, the young girl from ‘Captain Marvel’ played by Akira Akbar. In the comics, Monica Rambeau served as the first female Captain Marvel, but now goes by Spectrum.

‘WandaVision’ will consist of six episodes, as will ‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier’. ‘WandaVision’ will lead directly into ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ which opens in theaters on May 7, 2021. Olsen will also co-star in that film.

There is no footage from either Marvel show, but you can check out the Disney+ trailer below:

In addition to that, Disney+ also released this teasing image:



With the first season of ‘The Mandalorian‘ wrapped up, older subscribers may be left without much else to watch on Disney+. Hopefully, the streaming service will set up a more steady stream of genre shows as its success continues.

Are you happy that ‘WandaVision’ is arriving earlier than anticipated?