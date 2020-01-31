We know that Fox’s ‘New Mutants’ has gone through multiple delays though it has never been clear as to why. Rumors have run the gambit on these delays from reshoots to rewrites to poor test audience responses to even shoehorning the movie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Alice Braga has stated none of these are the case at all.

The actress shared that the film really did not need reshoots or rewrites. The reason?

“Josh prepared so much, him and Knate [Lee], beforehand, you know, about the script and all that, so there’s not much rewrites happening. Like, there’s more creating the environment on set and the energy on set. The location is so amazing, they shot Shutter Island here, the Scorcese film, and you can feel it….”

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The ‘New Mutants’ will be screaming their way into your local theater on April 3rd, 2020!