The latest trailer for ‘Star Trek: Picard’ has some fans excited, as it is set to the tune of Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies.” The reason this song is significant is that it was included in the movie ‘Star Trek: Nemesis’, the final theatrical film to feature the cast of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’. In the film, Brent Spiner‘s Data sings “Blue Skies” at the wedding of William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis).

However, later in that movie, Data sacrificed himself to save Picard (Patrick Stewart). This musical callback has fans speculating that ‘Star Trek: Picard’ will feature the return of Data and a revelation of what became of him after ‘Star Trek: Nemesis’.

The image above is taken from the first trailer for ‘Star Trek: Picard’, so obviously we know that Data plays some role in the series, but we don’t know how just yet. (Most details about this show are being kept under wraps.)

Check out the new trailer below:

And for comparison, here is the original “Blue Skies” scene from ‘Nemesis’:

In addition to Spiner, Frakes and Sirtis are returning as Riker and Troi for at least one episode. Jonathan Del Arco will be back as former Borg, Hugh, a character that appeared in two episodes of ‘TNG’. ‘Star Trek: Voyager’s Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine.

The regular cast includes Isa Briones as Dahj, the mysterious young woman that goes to Picard for help; Alison Pill as Doctor Agnes Jurati; Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, a former Starfleet officer who will now act as the pilot of Picard’s ship, and is also a skilled thief; Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, a former Starfleet intelligence officer, and Rios’ partner, who is also struggling with substance abuse; Harry Treadaway as Narek, a Romulan who joins Picard’s crew to investigate what the Romulans are doing to former Borg drones; and Evan Evagora as Elnor, another Romulan, who is an expert at hand-to-hand combat and had a deep loyalty to Picard. The series also features DeNiro as Picard’s dog, Number One.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ arrives on CBS All Access on January 23rd, 2020.