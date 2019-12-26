We just got a teaser for the return of Hugh in ‘Star Trek: Picard‘ and now the streaming studio is giving us a quick clip of Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine! We’re under a month away from the new series being launched, and fans are ready to beam in front of their favorite streaming devices to check it out. I believe it is easy to say that most fans who loved or hated ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ are eager to see a direct continuation of the ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ franchises with Patrick Stewart back in command!

It might be only 15-seconds long but seeing Seven of Nine is ready for action! This is a true treat for fans of the character:





While this teaser does hint that the upcoming series will likely have Seven of Nine involved in some action-heavy sequences, that isn’t too much of a surprise with what we know about the forthcoming season and character. With what is left of the Romulan Empire trying to harvest Borg technology to go on the offensive against all of their perceived enemies, it is only a matter of time before another galactic war grips the Alpha Quadrant.

Are you looking forward to CBS All Access releasing ‘Star Trek: Picard’? Which character outside of Jean-Luc are you most excited to grace the small screen once more? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ will beam onto your streaming device from CBS All Access on January 23rd, 2020!