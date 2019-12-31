I’m wondering if the marketing crew behind ‘Star Trek: Picard’ have gotten the hint that we’re not the biggest fans of the character teasers that they revealed for Seven of Nine and Hugh because today we’ve got a full trailer for you to enjoy. CBS All Access dropped the teaser during recent NFL games and you know it won’t deliver a lot with only 30-seconds of footage.

While executive producer Akiva Goldsman recently told fans that the plan for the new series was to “not make a sequel to Next Gen,” fans of the iconic “Star Trek” show will be thrilled to see more of the return of Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. A sequel or not, the new show has no problem trying to capitalize on the nostalgia of what came before it.

Troi and Riker are two of Picard’s former officers who will be making an appearance, and I can’t wait to find out if any more will be returning. We know that Data will be back in some capacity, but whether his body is restored, if we’re seeing a memory of the character, or if Picard is either hallucinating or dreaming has yet to be revealed.

Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ will beam onto your streaming device from CBS All Access on January 23rd, 2020!