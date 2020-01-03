As director Colin Trevorrow was cut from directing the ninth “Star Wars” film, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that not much of his script for the film ended up being used for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘ either. What is surprising is that co-writers Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams appears to not have used any of it! It should be noted that even though the famed ‘Jurassic World’ director left the film over creative differences with Lucasfilm, that wasn’t the reason his material wasn’t used.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Terrio wanted to stress that there isn’t “a juicy story” as to why they didn’t end up using his work, but it all came down to how he and Abrams worked together to craft the film.

According to the writer:

“We are both a little superstitious about starting with material that might lead us in a direction that’s different than the one we might’ve gone in naturally. So we didn’t begin with the previous script. There may have been certain elements that we used that had been in the original script, but we weren’t aware of it. The Guild makes the determination about those things. We didn’t have a bad relationship to Colin’s material. We just didn’t start with it. It’s not a juicy story of intrigue or anything.”

While some of the choices for Leia’s character sounds as if they might have matched what Trevorrow was planning, much of the overall plot between the two versions didn’t. You can’t help but wonder if we’ll ever see the original ideas for the film fully surface online.

Are you glad that Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams were able to tell their version of the last chapter in the Skywalker Saga, or do you wish Colin Trevorrow had been given a chance to show his “Star Wars” tale? Share your thoughts in the comments below!