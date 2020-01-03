On the eve of the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, Lucasfilm LTD CEO Kathleen Kennedy told the Los Angeles Times that this film would not be the last viewers would see of some of the featured characters. As the article put it:

“The company won’t abandon the characters created in the most recent trilogy.”

However, Adam Driver has clarified that we have seen the last of him in the role of Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. Speaking to the French site Le Matin, Driver Force crushed any chance of seeing his resurrection on Disney+ or anywhere:

“This is not at all on the agenda. This experience will forever remain one of the highlights of my career, but I aspire to other adventures.”

Besides, it kind of feels like Kylo Ren’s story has been told. But maybe that’s just me.

Some fans are upset that Kelly Marie Tran‘s Rose Tico has such a reduced role in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director John M. Chu has suggested on Twitter that she be given a Disney+ show, with him in charge. The film also set up a possible future excursion for Naomi Ackie‘s Jannah, although the “mystery” around her origin has already been revealed in a couple of books.

But the main stars of the new trilogy have already said no. Daisy Ridley (Rey) stated, “I’m complete… What would Rey be without Finn? What would Finn be without Poe? That’s how I’ve always thought about it. So, no. I feel this is a beautiful ending in this way.” John Boyega (Finn) stated “I ain’t getting no Disney+! I’m watching it, though, but I’ll stay in the feature films.” Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) simply replied, “Nope!”

In all honesty, I think everyone could use a break from the latest trilogy, even those that loved it. So it would probably be a good idea to just let the brand chill for a while before trying to revisit it.

Would you like to see more of the new trilogy cast? If so, who and how?