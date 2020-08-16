Next weekend, DC Comics (an AT&T/WarnerMedia subsidiary) will hold its first-ever virtual fan convention, DC Fandome, and in anticipation of that event, The CW has released posters showcasing its slate in DC shows. Newcomers ‘Stargirl’ (Brec Bassinger) and ‘Superman & Lois’ (Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch) are included along with Cress Williams (Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce) from ‘Black Lightning’, Grant Gustin (The Flash/Barry Allen) and Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) from ‘The Flash’, and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl/Kara Danvers) and Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer) from ‘Supergirl’. It’s interesting that Patton and Maines get their own posters, when they are supporting castmembers, while The CW’ real ensemble show, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ only gets one poster, depicting Caity Lotz as White Canary/Sara Lance.

But the strangest inclusion is the poster for ‘Batwoman’. In May, the show’s lead, Ruby Rose, quit the show. She has since been replaced by Javica Leslie, but due to COVID-19, it doesn’t appear that production has resumed on any of these shows, and Leslie may not have even done a costume fitting yet. So instead… the poster depicts the Batsignal. Mmmm-kay. They could have just not done a ‘Batwoman’ poster.

Each poster is trimmed with artwork from the comics, to remind folks of their origins. (The Lois Lane poster was previously released, but I’m including it here just for completion’s sake.)

Check them out below:

Gustin and Patton will participate in ‘The Flash’ panel at DC Fandome on Saturday, at 10 am, with an encore at 1 am. Also included are executive producer Eric Wallace and fellow cast members Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.

The ‘Black Lightning’ panel will take place at 10:45 am with encores at 4:15 pm and 7:15 am. In addition to Williams, the panel will include China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway, and James Remar.

The ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ panel will take place at 12 pm with an encore at 5:45 am. Lotz will be joined by Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton, and Shayan Sobhian, plus executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, and Grainne Godfree.

Get some insight into the newest DC show, ‘Superman & Lois’ at 2:35 pm and 2:30 am. DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee will be there, along with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing, Hoechlin, and Tulloch.

The one show not connected to the Arrowverse is ‘Stargirl’, but fans can still check out the panel at 6:45 pm with an encore at 6 am. Bassinger will be joined by Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, and Cameron Gellman, and the creator of Stargirl– the character and the show– Geoff Johns

‘Batwoman’s panel takes place at 7:30 pm with an encore at 8:15 am, and will feature executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, and Nicole Kang, and the first public appearance by Leslie since she was cast as the replacement Batwoman, Ryan Wilder.

In addition, Patton, Leslie, Ashe, Nafessa Williams, Chantal Thuy (Grace Choi on ‘Black Lightning’), Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Starfire and Blackfire on ‘Titans’), and Meagan Good (adult Darla in ‘SHAZAM!’) will participate in a panel entitled “BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe” at 12:45 pm with encores at 8:45 pm and 4:45 am).

DC Fandome takes place this Saturday, August 22 for 24 hours only.