‘Superman & Lois’ is set to join the lineup of DC shows on The CW in January, and one half of this duo is getting the spotlight in a new poster. Elizabeth Tulloch portrays Lois Lane, the legendary reporter, and the breadwinner in this family dynamic, as Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) has been recently laid off from the Daily Planet.

Tulloch is just the latest to portray the famous comic book character, joining a list that includes Noel Neill, Phyllis Coates, Margot Kidder, Teri Hatcher, Erica Durance, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams.

Check out the new poster below:

Tulloch previously stated:

“When Todd Helbing, who’s our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills. It’s so good, and it’s so something we haven’t seen before with them, so I think it’s going to be great.”

Hoechlin added:

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of. All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!”

Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin co-star as Lois and Clark’s twin sons, Jonathan and Jordan, respectively. Jonathan is outgoing and popular, while Jordan is an introvert who would rather play video games than hang out with peers. At least at the start of ‘Superman & Lois’, neither has displayed superpowers like their dad’s.

The cast also includes Dylan Walsh as Lois’ father, General Sam Lane, who is aware of his son-in-law’s double identity. Emmanuelle Chriqui plays Clark’s childhood friend, Lana Lang, while Erik Valdez plays her husband, firefighter Kyle Cushing, and Inde Navarrett portrays their daughter, Sarah Cushing. Wolé Parks will portray a villain known only as “The Stranger.” (There are rumors that he might be Brainiac, Bizarro, or the Lex Luthor from a parallel universe.)

Check back for updates as they become available.

Source: Comicbook.com