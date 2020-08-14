DC is getting set to deliver its biggest fan experience ever with DC Fandome, a virtual convention that will cover everything from the comics to television to film and will feature appearances from some major stars from all fields. DC Fandome will be available to all next Saturday, August 22, but only for 24 hours. If you want to best maximaize your streaming time, below, you can find the schedule of events.

Wonder Woman 1984

10 AM (Encores at 6PM, 2AM)

Hall of Heroes

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins join forces with Brazilian hosts Érico Borgo and Aline Diniz to celebrate the fans in a big way. They will answer questions from fans from all over the world, talk fan art and cosplay, and reveal an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film — plus a few more surprises! (25 min)

The Flash

10AM (Encore at 1AM)

WatchVerse – Monarch

Executive producer Eric Wallace joins cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight to discuss all things Flash with Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. Team Flash will break down both parts of season six and look ahead at what is to come with an exclusive trailer for season seven. Fans will also get a look at the exclusive black-and-white noir episode “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” (40 min)

Teen Titans Go! Cast Table Read and Panel

10AM (Encores at 4:30AM, 6:15AM)

KidsVerse

We know you have your favorite Teen Titans Go! moments (who doesn’t?), and you’ve probably watched those clips over and over and over again (sorry parents!). But what if the Teen Titans Go! voice actors performed those favorite moments for you live?!? Don’t miss a special cast table read of some of your favorite moments from the series with executive producer Peter Michail and voice cast members Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes and Scott Menville. (20 min)

Black Lightning

10:45AM (Encores at 4:15PM, 7:15AM)

WatchVerse – Monarch

Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway, and James Remar with actor/filmmaker Robert Townsend moderating as they pay homage to the ’90s. Whether it was hit television shows like Living Single and Family Matters, films such as Boomerang, House Party and Blade, the Chicago Bulls domination of the NBA, or rap artists breaking ground — the ’90s were lit! (35 min)

Multiverse 101

11:15AM (Encores at 7:15PM, 3:15AM)

Hall of Heroes

Get schooled in this engaging refresher course on the creation of the Multiverse with DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee, Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Berlanti Productions founder/DCTV mega-producer Greg Berlanti. (30 min)

Pennyworth

11:30AM (Encore at 5:15AM)

WatchVerse – Monarch

Join series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they talk about this unique origin story of the famed butler behind Batman, Alfred Pennyworth. Join in for a fond look back at the show’s exciting first season and the inspiration behind its stunning and edgy 1960s London setting, plus a few unexpected secrets about the new season ahead! (20 min)

Introducing Flash

11:45AM (Encores at 7:45PM, 3:45AM)

Hall of Heroes

This 101-style conversation with The Flash filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller and screenwriter Christina Hodson will give fans a speedy rundown on the first-ever Flash feature film. (10 min)

The Suicide Squad

12PM (Encores at 8PM, 4AM)

Hall of Heroes

What else would you expect from The Suicide Squad but the ultimate elimination game? First up, writer/director James Gunn takes on fan questions, then brings out Task Force X for a fast-paced, no-holds-barred Squad Showdown that tests every team member’s Squad knowledge — and survival skills! (30 min)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

12PM (Encore at 5:45AM)

WatchVerse – Monarch

Unicorns, encores and aliens…oh my! The Legends have encountered a mess of creatures, villains and time periods over the course of the show, and you, the fans, have been on this wild ride right along with them. Join the cast and producers of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a Q&A and, of course, lots of laughs! Be sure to tune in to get the inside scoop on favorite moments from past seasons and what they have in store for season six. Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton, and Shayan Sobhian join executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree for a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. (35 min)

BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe

12:45PM (Encores at 8:45PM, 4:45AM)

Hall of Heroes

What’s a BAWSE? Find out here as some of the hottest actresses across DC television and film sit down with celebrity DJ D-Nice and Grammy-winning singer/actress Estelle to discuss how they use their confidence and vulnerability to navigate their careers in Hollywood. Panelists include Meagan Good (SHAZAM!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans). Catch the entire full-length conversation at McDuffie’s Dakota in the DC WatchVerse. (20 min)

Doom Patrol

1:15PM (Encore at 7:30AM)

WatchVerse – Monarch

From DC FanDome to FanDOOM! Join the “world’s strangest heroes” — the Doom Patrol — for a deep-dive discussion into the beloved and bizarre series. Panel will feature executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk. (35 min)

The Joker: Put on a Happy Face

1:45PM (Encores at 9:30PM, 5:45AM)

Hall of Heroes

Featuring interviews with filmmakers and industry legends, discover the origins and evolution of The Joker, and learn why the Clown Prince of Crime is universally hailed as the greatest comic book Super-Villain of all time. (5 min)

Superman & Lois

2:35PM (Encore at 2:30AM)

WatchVerse – Kandor

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman & Lois! Join DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee in a conversation with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from the upcoming series, and the significance of the characters in the world of today. Fans will be encouraged to follow along as Jim Lee shows the panelists how to draw the iconic Superman emblem and then share their own versions. (30 min)

2:45PM (Encores at 10:45pm, 6:45AM, 8:15AM)

Hall of Heroes

Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen. (25 min)

Black Adam

3PM (Encores at 11PM, 7AM)

Hall of Heroes

Star of the first-ever Black Adam feature film Dwayne Johnson sets the stage for the story and tone of the new movie with a fans-first Q&A…and a few surprises. (15 min)

CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus

3:30PM (Encores at 11:30PM, 7:30AM)

Hall of Heroes

While DC features iconic fictional Super Heroes recognized around the world, CNN Heroes shines a light on real-life, everyday people making a difference in their communities. Now, as the global Covid-19 pandemic has turned all of our worlds upside down, CNN’s Anderson Cooper introduces you to the frontline workers, advocates, neighbors, and friendly strangers who are coming together to help us through this crisis. (60 min)

TBA Panel

4PM (Encores at 11:45PM. 7:45AM)

Hall of Heroes

Aquaman

4PM (Encores at 12AM, 8AM)

Hall of Heroes

Aquaman director James Wan and King Orm himself, Patrick Wilson, take a deep dive into the world of Atlantis that Wan created, revealing their favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the largest DC movie ever! (10 min)

“Ask Harley Quinn”

4:15PM (Encores at 12:15AM, 8:15AM)

Hall of Heroes

She has gone toe-to-toe with Batman and the Justice League, and taken down The Joker and the toughest villains of Gotham City, but at DC FanDome, Harley Quinn faces her toughest challenge yet — answering burning questions from DC’s biggest fans in her own tell it as it is, no-BS style. If you love the Harley Quinn animated series, this is one you cannot f—king miss! (10 min)

Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House

4:15PM (Encore at 12:15AM)

Hall of Heroes

DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee and Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada join Bing Chen, founder of the global non-profit collective Gold House, to discuss the important contributions of Asian artists and writers in comics and comic book–inspired entertainment. (15 min)

Wonder Woman 80th Celebration

4:15PM (Encores at 12:15AM, 8:15AM)

Hall of Heroes

As an Amazon and a god, Wonder Woman is truly timeless. So, it’s hard to believe she’s turning 80! Join Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, along with a very special guest, as they reflect on the character’s influence on them personally, and look forward to the 2021 celebrations! (5 min)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow World Premiere

4:15PM (Encore at 12AM)

WatchVerse – Kandor

Be among the first fans to witness the world premiere screening of Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the latest entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies. It’s the dawn of a new age of heroes, and Metropolis has just met its first. But as Daily Planet intern Clark Kent — working alongside reporter Lois Lane — secretly wields his alien powers of flight, super-strength and X-ray vision in the battle for good, there’s even greater trouble on the horizon. Follow the budding hero as he engages in bloody battles with intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo and fights for his life to halt the attack of power-hungry alien Parasite. The world will learn about Superman — but first, he must save the world! Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss (Glee) and Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, Heroes) lead a star-studded cast as the voices of Superman/Clark Kent and Lex Luthor, respectively. The cast also includes Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas) as Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Parasite/Rudy Jones, Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead) as Lobo, and Iké Amadi (Mass Effect 3) as Martian Manhunter. (90 min)

SHAZAM!

4:30PM (Encores at 12:30AM, 8:30AM encore)

Hall of Heroes

Zac Levi and the cast can’t tell you s#&t! Sworn to secrecy on the new script for their upcoming movie, Zac and a few of his SHAZAM! castmates talk with the Philippines’ #1 DC fan, Gino Quillamor, about what the next movie might be about, while commenting on everything from panels to the other Zack’s cut — and even have a few surprise guests drop in! (10 min)

Lucifer

5PM (Encore at 3:15AM)

WatchVerse – Monarch

Lucifer is back from Hell, and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from season four along with an exclusive clip of “Another One Bites the Dust” from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati and Lucifer executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discuss what it took to put together such a massive musical episode — and how they have been able to keep it under wraps for so long. Hell yeah! (20 min)

Titans

5:30PM (Encore at 4:30AM)

WatchVerse – Monarch

“Titans are back, b*tches!” That phrase kicked off an explosive second season of Titans that culminated with the long-awaited emergence of Nightwing as their leader and the tragic death of one of their own. And as a new mysterious threat looms, season three promises to be the biggest yet! Join executive producer Greg Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly for a preview of the new season as well as a discussion on the “Top Titans Moments” of the first two seasons. (30 min)

The Batman

5:30PM (Encores at 1:30AM, 9:30AM)

Hall of Heroes

The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves joins host and self-professed fangirl Aisha Tyler for a discussion of the upcoming film…with a surprise (or two) for the fans! (30 min)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow – Panel

5:45PM (Encore at 1:30AM)

WatchVerse – Kandor

Daily Planet intern Clark Kent takes learning on the job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the 41st entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies. Join a lively discussion of the inner workings of bringing this Superman tale to animated life with Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss (Glee), Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead) and Iké Amadi (Mass Effect 3) alongside supervising producer Butch Lukic (Constantine: City of Demons), director Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender) and screenwriter Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman). (50 min)

DC’s Stargirl

6:45PM (Encore at 6AM)

WatchVerse – Athena

DC’s Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and inside scoop. Join the new Justice Society of America as they dive into that epic showdown and learn a little more about each other through some special lenses. (35 min)

Creating Heroes: The Life and Art of Jim Lee – Screening

7PM

WatchVerse – Kandor

Featured on the animated film Justice League: War, this documentary explores the work of master artist Jim Lee, from his early days to his current position as DC’s Chief Creative Officer and Publisher. Jim’s story is truly one of inspiration as fans get to witness that our passion for DC Super Heroes is a global phenomenon. Intrinsically, we are all connected on a deep level to our modern mythology of Super Heroes. Jim shows us first-hand that perseverance and a dedication to our goals can make the dream come true, despite upbringing or where one originates in the world. (40 min)

Batwoman

7:30PM (Encore at 8:15AM)

WatchVerse – Athena

Gotham’s newest hero is suited up and ready — and she’s here! Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, and Nicole Kang for the exclusive first discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman Javicia Leslie as she prepares to step into the iconic role. The cast will break down season one and give a sneak peek at season two, featuring new arrival Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman. (40 min)

Harley Quinn

8:15PM (Encores at 12AM, 6:45AM)

WatchVerse – Athena

Drop the kiddies off at the DC KidsVerse and head over to the Harley Quinn panel. The hilarious voice cast of Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg, and Alan Tudyk will join executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle to break down the most f@#king outrageous moments of the show. #Harlivy Forever! (20 min)

You can catch all the action next Saturday!

Source: Deadline