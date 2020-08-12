Adria Arjona has been cast as the female lead in Disney+’s prequel series ‘Cassian Andor’ starring Diego Luna, reprising his role from ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’. Alan Rudyk is also returning from ‘Rogue One’ as the voice of wry droid K-2SO, and Genevieve O’Reilly will return as Mon Mothma. The series will also feature actors Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, and Kyle Soller in undisclosed roles. Arjona’s character is also unknown at this point.

Tony Gilroy, who oversaw reshoots on ‘Rogue One’ will write and direct, while ‘The Americans” Stephen Schiff will act as showrunner. ‘Rogue One’ made over $1 billion at the box office, and so far, Disney+’s one ‘Star Wars’ series, ‘The Mandalorian’ was a streaming and merchandising bonanza, and “Baby Yoda”/The Child became a viral meme sensation. Hopefully, the other ‘Star Wars’-based shows on Disney+ will come close to that degree of success. An Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor is also in the works, as are shows whose details have not yet been disclosed.

The ‘Cassian Andor’ series was expected to begin filming in June, but then there was this global pandemic that popped up, delaying everything.

Arjona will be seen in the upcoming Sony movie ‘Morbius’ based on the Marvel Comics character Michael Morbius, a pseudo-vampire. She will portray Martine Bancroft, the film’s female lead and love interest of the titular character, played by Jared Leto. Last year, she was seen in the Amazon Prime Video miniseries ‘Good Omens’, and two Netflix original films, ‘6 Underground’, directed by Michael Bay, and ‘Triple Frontier’. She may also be remembered for playing Dorothy in NBC series ‘Emerald City’, and she costarred in ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’.

Arjona’s casting is a positive sign that work is progressing on ‘Cassian Andor’ despite the COVID-19 shutdowns. Check back for more updates as they arrive.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter