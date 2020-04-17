The Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ live-action series ‘Cassian Andor’ (that may not be its official name) has added two new cast members– Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller. Their roles were not disclosed. Diego Luna reprises the role of pilot Cassian Andor from the hit film ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, and it is believed that Alan Tudyk will also reprise the voice of wry droid K-2SO.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote ‘Rogue One’ and even pitched in as director for portions, is scripting this TV series. He will also direct some episodes. Stephen Schiff acts as showrunner.

Plans were for ‘Cassian Andor’ to begin filming in June, but like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed that. The show was expected to arrive in 2021, which may still be possible.

Skasgård has a career that stretches back to the 1960s in his native Sweden. He will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ this Christmas. Marvel fans will recognize Skasgård for portraying the scientist Erik Selvig in multiple movies. Among his other films are ‘Amistad’, ‘Cinderella’, ‘Good Will Hunting’, ‘Mama Mia’, and ‘Romeo & Juliet’. He was most recently seen in the acclaimed HBO miniseries ‘Chernobyl’. He is also the father of Alexander (‘True Blood’, ‘Big Little Lies’) and Bill (‘It’, ‘Castle Rock’) Skasgård.

Soller is best known for starring in the British series ‘Poldark’, available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. He has also appeared in the movies ‘Anna Karenina’ and ‘Fury’, and the TV show ‘You, Me & The Apocalypse’. He also lends his voice to the animated series ‘101 Dalmation Street’.

Source: Deadline