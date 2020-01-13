While I usually love to hate on teaser-trailers, Sony Pictures Entertainment released one for ’Morbius’one and it is fantastic clocking in at nearly 3-minutes! We’re not stuck with a 30-second teaser that offers no real insight into the film but are actually getting a sneak peek of what to expect from Sony’s next Marvel movie!

‘Morbius’ has a cast which includes Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

The teaser also comes with a new ‘Morbius’ synopsis that gives more clues as to what the upcoming Marvel feature will include:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

You can check out the Sony’s official ‘Morbius’ teaser-trailer right here!

We continue to hear rumors swirling that Sony Pictures Entertainment can use references to either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or at least Spider-Man in their movies. As the first trailer for the film features Michael Keaton in an EMT suit, we’re all dying to know if we’re going to see the actor playing a new character or if he is reprising his role as Vulture from ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’

This could be the first real indication that the Sony films might be making their way into the MCU unless we find out that they’re in a different part of the multiverse, which has most of the events from the MCU canon, but that these movies aren’t canon in the MCU. Talk about a confusing way to muck up the multiverse!

What did you think of the first trailer for ‘Morbius’? Are you excited to see Jared Leto join any aspect of the Marvel Universe, even if it is Sony’s? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!