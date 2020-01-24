After finding out that production on Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi‘ was stopped “indefinitely,’ fans of Ewan McGregor can now breathe a sigh of relief. While the series looks like it might film a bit late, the studio still has the same target airdate, and McGregor himself doesn’t appear that worried about the situation.

In fact, until he showed up for a special fan event for the upcoming release of ‘Birds of Prey,’ he hadn’t even heard that this was causing a controversy! The actor was quick to chime in and try to calm people down:

“I think we start shooting early next year as opposed to summer this year. I think the scripts are great. They’re in really good shape. They want them to be better. I think we keep our same airdate. All good.”

While fans may have been worried that writer Hossein Amini was leaving the project and that the production was going back to the drawing board, McGregor assures them not to panic:

“I didn’t realize until we got here tonight and everybody is going, ‘Oh, my god!’ but it’s not really as dramatic as it might seem.”

From the upcoming series originally being pitched as a motion picture to Lucasfilm having ongoing problems with directors, it should come as no surprise that the fanbase was worried. Especially, after how divisive the recent trilogy has been among audiences.

Are you glad to hear that the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ delays shouldn’t be an issue for the release date of the Disney+ series? Do you feel that Ewan McGregor is entirely in the loop and that there is no reason for concern here? Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ have a chance to revitalize the “Star Wars” fan base in the same way that ‘The Mandalorian’ was able to? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Variety