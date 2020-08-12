Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions has won the rights to produce a TV series based on Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s bestselling fantasy-horror novel ‘Mexican Gothic’, which will go to Hulu, where Milojo has a production deal.

Courtesy of Deadline:

Published by Del Rey in June, Mexican Gothic follows Noemí Taboada, a young socialite who travels to the Mexican countryside and the mountains of Hidalgo in hopes of rescuing her cousin, who has recently married into a reclusive mining family, after receiving a frantic letter in the mail. Noemí seeks to unveil the family’s violent and menacing secrets, but her confidence is quickly threatened and there may be no escaping the walls of her strange, new home.

Ripa sang the praises of the novel to her Twitter followers:

“Sublime horror for your summer reading. So good I bought the hard copy and the download to read in the dark.”

Upon landing the rights to adapt it, Ripa declared:

“We feel like we hit the literary jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia’s gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu.”

Author Moreno-Garcia stated:

“I am excited to see the novel come to life and to meet the talented, diverse crew and cast members that will take us on this journey.”

Among Moreno-Garcia’s bestselling novels are ‘Gods of Jade and Shadow’, ‘Certain Dark Things’, and ‘Untamed Shore’.

Ripa and Consuelo’s Milojo Productions is named after their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Among their projects was the recent Netflix docuseries hit ‘Cheer’. Ripa is, of course, best known for hosting the daytime talk show ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ with Ryan Seacrest. Consuelos may be best known for playing Hiram Lodge on The CW’s ‘Riverdale’. The pair met and fell in love when they were both young actors on the soap opera ‘All My Children’.

Considering that this project has just been announced, it will likely be a couple of years before ‘Mexican Gothic’ arrives on Hulu, so check back for updates.