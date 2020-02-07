The main character from the prequel trilogy that “Star Wars” fans have been rooting to see return is Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Rumors were swirling for years that he would return in one of the “A Star Wars Story” standalone films, however, the idea has since evolved into a new Disney+ series. Fans are thrilled at this change and as for McGregor? He’s also “excited” to return and clearly loves playing the part of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’.

The actor recently appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to promote his work as Black Mask in ‘Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn).’ While the film looks like it will be another hit for Warner Bros. and DC, it was his return to a galaxy far, far away that people were interested in hearing about.

Currently, the Disney+ Obi Wan series is on an indefinite hiatus with sources blaming script issues for the series to be held up but according to McGregor:

“There are scripts that I’ve read that are really good. They’re continuing to write on them to make them even better. I’m excited about it.”

To prepare for the role, the ex-Jedi Master has been taking the initiative to do some homework:

“I’m reminding myself by watching their new films and ‘The Mandalorian’ and stuff, which I really enjoyed. So I’ve keep myself current with the Lucasfilm world.”

That being said, the actor isn’t at all concerned about reprising the role and thinks it will come naturally to him:

“I don’t think it’ll take two minutes. I’ll put the cloak back on, and it’ll be there, I think.”

I’m sure we’re all hoping that it’ll be that easy, and production will move forward without any more issues!

You can watch the video of the interview right here!

