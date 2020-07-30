Kevin Smith is developing another animated series, this one based on a property he knows well– ‘The Green Hornet’. Smith was hired to write a screenplay for a potential big-screen take on the pulp character by Miramax, but it never got made (and is unrelated to the 2011 version starring Seth Rogan from Columbia Pictures). Smith took his concept, which focused on the son of the original Green Hornet, and daughter of the original Kato, and turned it into a comic book series from Dynamite Entertainment. His new animated take sounds like it will have a lot in common with that, but for an all-ages audience.

Smith announced:

“It’s an honor to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters! We’ll be telling a tale of two Hornets – past and future – that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends. I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer.”

WildBrain’s Stephanie Betts added:

“We’re thrilled to embark on a new animated Green Hornet series with Kevin, who has set up an incredibly rich world with a cast of amazing characters – especially Kato, who is no longer just a sidekick, but is now a strong female partner to the Green Hornet. With his ingenious talent and passion for superheroes and classic franchises, Kevin is the perfect creator to update the Green Hornet. We’re excited to share the new Green Hornet and Kato with audiences worldwide.”

‘The Green Hornet’ debuted a looooong time ago, in 1936, as a radio drama. It has been adapted into various media, including the 2011 movie, and as a live-action TV series in 1966, starring Bruce Lee as Kato, before he made it big as a martial arts superstar.

Smith is also working on ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ for Netflix, and was attached to a ‘Howard the Duck’ animated series for Hulu, but that project was scrapped.

In January, a ‘Green Hornet’ live-action movie was announced as being in development from Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo via Amasia Entertainment.

Are you intrigued to see a family-targeted ‘Green Hornet’ series from the mind of Kevin Smith?

Source: Variety