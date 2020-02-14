Netflix has announced the stellar voice cast for its upcoming adult-targeted anime series ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, which is being executive produced by Kevin Smith, who is also acting as showrunner. This cast should be music to everyone’s ears, as among the dream castings are Mark Hamill as Skeletor! Hamill is THE definitive voice of evil, as he has provided The Joker’s voice since ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ in 1992. Starring alongside him will be ‘Game of Throne’s Lena Headey, ‘Supergirl’s Chris Wood and Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar!

Wood fronts the series as He-Man and his alter ego, Prince Adam, while Gellar voices warrior woman Teela. Heady, best known for playing Cersei Lannister on ‘GoT’ will voice Evil-Lyn, the wicked sorceress who serves as Skeletor’s right-hand woman.

In addition, the Batman to Hamill’s Joker, Kevin Conroy will also be lending his voice to the series as Mer-Man.

Smith announced this voice cast, stating:

“I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with. The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honoring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent. Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger. With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera.”

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ hails from Mattel Television and Powerhouse Animation (‘Castlevania’) and reportedly picks up right after the classic Filmation series from the ’80s ended, and will answer unresolved questions about the original.

The rest of the voice cast is pretty impressive as well, consisting of Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Susan Eisenberg as The Sorceress, Phil LaMarr as He-Ro, Justin Long as Roboto, Jason Mewes as Stinkor, Griffin Newman as Orko, Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man, Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Stephen Root as Cringer, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and Tony Todd as Scare Glow. Cree Summer, Harley Quinn Smith, and Tiffany Smith will also lend their voices.

True ‘Masters of the Universe’ fans will recognize the name Alan Oppenheimer, as he voiced Skeletor on the Filmation series. (“NYAAA!”)

Netflix is also developing a second animated series, ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’, which will be more for children. The streaming service is already home to the critically acclaimed ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’, which has already released four seasons’ worth of episodes.

Netflix hasn’t announced when either ‘Masters of the Universe’ series will debut, but Smith makes it sound as though the voice recording has been completed, so hopefully, fans will get to see ‘Revelation’ sometimes this year.

What do you think of this all-star voice cast?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter