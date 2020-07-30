Dania Ramirez has joined the regular cast of Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ based on the DC/Vertigo comic book series by writer/artist Jeff Lemire. She is believed to be playing Aimee, “a pioneer in the middle of dystopic America, a lone scavenger in an abandoned city, rebuilding a sustainable habitat and giving orphaned hybrids a home.”

“Sweet Tooth is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus – part deer, part boy – who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.”

James Brolin is signed on to narrate ‘Sweet Tooth’. Youngster Christian Convery (Disney’s ‘Pup Academy’, ‘Playing With Fire’) portrays Gus, who was raised in isolation in rural Nebraska by his religious father, but after his father’s death, Gus had no choice but to venture out into this post-apocalyptic world.

Will Forte is expected to play Gus’ father, but that is not confirmed. It is also not confirmed, but is believed that Nonso Anozie (‘Artemis Fowl’) is playing Tommy Jepperd, a grizzled, violent drifter who suffered a great tragedy after the apocalypse, but winds up caring for Gus, and Adeel Akhtar is playing Dr. Singh, a scientist who experiments on the hybrid children because he believes they have something to do with the plague that wiped out most of humanity.

‘Sweet Tooth’ will film in New Zealand, which has lifted travel bans for TV and film productions like this. It is expected that the cast and crew will travel there in August, self-quarantine for two weeks, and begin shooting on September 7. However, it appears that negotiations with various unions are still ongoing and must be resolved before any actions can be taken.

There will be eight episodes in Season 1 of ‘Sweet Tooth’. ‘Hap and Leonard’ co-creator Jim Mickle developed the series and will write, direct, and executive produce, in addition to acting as co-showrunner, with ‘Arrow’s Beth Schwartz. Also producing are Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, via their Team Downey imprint, in association with Warner Bros. TV. ‘Sweet Tooth’ was originally set for Hulu, before switching to Netflix earlier this year.

Ramirez can currently be seen on ‘Tell Me A Story’ which originated on CBS All Access, but is currently being aired as fill-in summer programming on The CW. She was also recently seen in a small role in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ (above). Previous TV credits include ‘Once Upon A Time’, ‘Devious Maids’, ‘Entourage’, ‘Heroes’, and ‘The Sopranos’. Some may also remember her as Calisto in ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’.

Source: Deadline