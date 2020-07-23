Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Wheel of Time’ has added three actors to its cast– Daryl McCormack, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and Narinder Samra. McCormack is playing Aram a Tinker (or Tuatha’an). Kennedy is playing his grandmother, Illa (spelled Ila in the books), with Samra as his grandfather, Raen. The Tuatha’an are nomadic people, who live by the pacifist credo of “The Way of the Leaf.”

These castings were announced via the show’s official Twitter account:

Please welcome the Tuatha’an, our newest cast members to the #WOTonPrime family: Maria Doyle Kennedy @mariadkennedy as Illa

Narinder Samra @kalaiedoscopes as Raen

Daryl McCormack @DarylMcCormack as Aram pic.twitter.com/Liovbt42R9 — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) July 22, 2020

McCormack is best known for playing Isaiah Jesus on ‘Peaky Blinders’. Kennedy was most recently seen as Jocasta Cameron on ‘Outlander’, and previously portrayed Siobhan Sadler on ‘Orphan Black’, Sonya on ‘Dexter’, and Queen Catherine of Aragon on ‘The Tudors’. Samra was most recently seen as Youseff Afridi on ‘Homeland’.

The TV show is based on Robert Jordan’s 14-novel series and features a massive cast which already includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Congar, Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin al’Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran al’Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Abdul Salis as Eamon Valda, and Stuart Graham as Geofram Bornhald.

Like most TV and film projects, ‘The Wheel of Time’ has been delayed due to the coronavirus, but showrunner Rafe Judkins stated that production continues and is on schedule.

Amazon Prime Video has not yet announced when ‘The Wheel of Time’ will be released.