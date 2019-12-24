Amazon’s series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s ‘Wheel of Time’ book series has added three new recurring cast members– Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier, and Emmanuel Imani. They will star opposite the show’s lead Rosamund Pike.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Bose has been set to play Alanna Mosvani, “a member of the same organization of powerful women as Moiraine — the Aes Sedai. She’s renowned for both her kindness and her temper.” Imani and Napier will portray her “Warders.” While Moiraine has only one Warder, Alanna Mosvani has two. Imani plays Ihvon and Napier portrays Maksim. “The three of them have a complicated relationship built on love, sex and respect that welds them into a fearsome force in battle.”

Indian-born Bose recently appeared in the third season of the ITV series ‘The Good Karma Hospital’, among numerous TV and film credits. American viewers may have seen her in the 2016 Oscar-nominated drama ‘Lion’ alongside Nicole Kidman, and Dev Patel.

Napier was seen in the web series ‘All About April’, and most recently appeared in the TV movie ‘Saving Hope’. Imani co-starred on the series ‘Black Earth Rising’ which was released on BBC Two and Netflix, and he also has a role on the Sky series ‘Cobra’ which premiers next year.

The cast also includes Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Josha Stradowski as Rand Al’Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain, Hammad Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, and Johann Myers as Padan Fain.

‘Wheel of Time’ was created by Rafe Judkins (‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’) who also acts as showrunner. Uta Briesewitz directed the first two episodes and will also act as an executive producer. The show hails from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Amazon has not yet announced a release date for ‘The Wheel of Time’.

Source: Deadline