Amazon Prime Video has officially greenlit ‘Paper Girls’, a sci-fi adventure series based on the Image Comic book by written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. The TV adaptation will be produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Brad Pitt’s Plan B shingle.

Stephany Folsom will write and executive produce. Among her credits are ‘Toy Story 4’, ‘Star Wars: Resistance’, and another upcoming Amazon series, ‘Lord of the Rings’. Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers will serve as co-showrunners, as well as EPs. Cantwell and Rogers previously created AMC’s ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ and served as producers of ‘Lodge 49’. Vaughan and Chiang also serve as EPs.

In a joint statement, Folsom, Cantwell, and Rogers said (via Variety):

“As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in ‘Paper Girls,’ we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life. This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make ‘Paper Girls’ unlike anything else currently on TV.”

Amazon’s Albert Cheng added:

“We love bringing ‘Paper Girls’ to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian’s beloved, widely acclaimed, and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters. We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff’s graphic novels to life.”

‘Paper Girls’ follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. The comics were first published in 2015, and there have been 30 issues to date.

Are you a fan of ‘Paper Girls’? Are you excited that it is heading to TV courtesy of Amazon Prime Video?