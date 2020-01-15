There is a lot of fantasy coming to television and streaming services and one of the upcoming tales is Amazon Studios‘ ‘The Wheel Of Time.’

It is still unclear as to when ‘The Wheel Of Time’ is set to premiere, but Amazon co-head of TV Vernon Sanders was pretty open as to what he has seen so far. For a release date? He let those in attendance know that “I have a quarter I’m thinking of (in regards to its launch), but it’s too soon to say right now.”

At this year’s Television Critics Association winter press tour, Sanders stated that “we’re well underway with production. We love what we’ve seen so far.”

This will hopefully be good news for those who are looking forward to this adaptation of Robert Jordan’s iconic series.

Sanders went on to state:

“As you know, these big world-building shows take some time to craft. There will be news as the year progresses on the series. But we feel incredibly optimistic about the show.”

Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke also chimed in on this Sony Pictures Television production:

“We haven’t seen the first cut, but the material coming out of production looks incredible.”

Going from stills to actually filming could drastically change, but this response seems to indicate that visually we’ll be in for a treat. This is a critical detail as it is important for viewers to be able to suspend their disbelief that they’re watching something set in a fantasy world.

Are you looking forward to seeing a live-action take of Robert Jordan’s ‘The Wheel Of Time’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!