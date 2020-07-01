‘Doom Patrol’ started off as a DC Universe exclusive, but is now also available on the HBO Max streaming service, and now, ‘Harley Quinn’ is following in its footsteps. The first two seasons of ‘Harley Quinn’, consisting of 13 episodes each, will be released on HBO Max later this summer.

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 1 debuted last November, and Season 2 arrived this past April. This violent and explicit animated series has proven to a breakout hit and has received excellent reviews. Fan reaction has also been overwhelmingly positive.

In December, TBS aired the show’s premiere episode, and this past May, Syfy aired the first season, so Warner Brothers has been really pushing this series in hopes of scoring a wider audience. The first season is also available on DVD, and for digital purchase through Amazon Prime Video.

The series follows Harley Quinn after a final breakup with The Joker, as she attempts to establish herself as a crime boss and join the Legion of Doom. Season 2 saw Gotham City cut off from the United States and ruled by the Injustice League. Harley actually teams with the Justice League to defeat them, and along the way, to the delight of many fans, Harley and best friend Poison Ivy become romantically involved.

Kaley Cuoco heads up the cast as Harley. Lake Bell voices Poison Ivy. The rest of Harley’s gang includes Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman. (Tudyk also supplies the voices of the Joker, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King. Diedrich Bader recurs as Batman. Kaley Cuoco’s sister, Briana Cuoco voices Batgirl/Barbara Gordon.

Among the many other voices that have been heard on the series are Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Michael Ironside as Darkseid, Wayne Knight as the Penguin, Phil LaMarr as Black Manta, Lucius Fox, and more, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman and Giganta, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, Alfred Molina as Mr. Freeze, Jim Rash as the Riddler 9and more), Wanda Sykes as the Queen of Fables, Jacob Tremblay as Damian Wayne/Robin, and James Wolk as Superman.

Are you a fan of ‘Harley Quinn’? Or are you looking forward to checking it out once it hits HBO Max?

