Along with ‘The Dark Crystal’ and ‘Return to Oz’, ‘Labyrinth’ was part of the ’80s wave of horrifying, puppet-filled movies created to scar children for life. But those that didn’t scar so easily embraced the film and it has been a part of many childhoods since its initial release in 1986. (ALL of those kids that liked it went through a goth phase during adolescence.) Unfortunately, none of these movies were successful at the box office, but thanks to home video and cable, they have achieved an immortality few movies have.

‘Doctor Strange’s Scott Derrickson is attached to direct the long-awaited sequel to ‘Labyrinth’ with a script by ‘Into the Dark’s Maggie Levin. In January, Derrickson announced that he would not return to direct the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’, but following the reality-bending work he did on the first movie, it seems that ‘Labyrinth 2’ might be a great fit for him.

The new film hails from TriStar Pictures, who distributed the original.

A sequel has been in the works for years now. As recently as 2018, Fede Alvarez (‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’) was attached to direct, and at that time, a script was reportedly complete and ready to go.

‘Labyrinth’ was directed by Jim Henson, and his daughter, Lisa Henson, is attached to produce the new film, with her brother, Brian Henson, acting as executive producer.

The original movie starred David Bowie as the creepy Goblin King Jareth, with Jennifer Connelly as human teen, Sarah Williams, who must brave the titular maze in order to save her infant brother.

Considering that both Jim Henson and Bowie are deceased, some fans of the original have questioned whether a sequel is even necessary. The involvement of Lisa and Brian Henson should help alleviate some fears.

But what of the role of Jareth? Fans have spoken and the popular vote goes to Tilda Swinton, the slightly androgynous actor who previously played another role that was “meant” for a male, the Ancient One in Derrickson’s ‘Doctor Strange’. (She reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.) She also previously played David Bowie’s wife in the short film ‘The Stars (Are Out Tonight)’.

Other fan castings include Paul Bettany, Neil Patrick Harris, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga, and Janelle Monáe.

Derrickson is also attached to direct a Bermuda Triangle-based movie, with Chris Evans potentially starring. It’s not clear if that will come before or after the ‘Labyrinth’ sequel.

