Even though Netflix canceled its Marvel Comics-based shows a while back, diehard fans have never given up hope that somehow these programs and their characters would be revived somehow, preferably with the original creative teams and casts in place. But due to contract stipulations, the rights to Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, as well as all related characters and concepts, would remain in the hands of Netflix for 18 months to two years. The #SaveDaredevil campaign has continued to champion the first Marvel/Netflix offering and as part of that effort, touted that the rights to Daredevil will become free for Disney and its subsidiary, Marvel Studios, to use in six months, either in November or early December.

There has been a little bit of chatter that Marvel Studios plans to do something with Daredevil, but those have just been rumors and it has never been clear exactly what they would do with the character.

Ever since Netflix began axing the Marvel shows, fans have speculated that they could find a new life on Disney+, but now that Disney+ is a thing and people have seen what it has to offer, the idea of these VERY adult shows being a fit has been shot down. However, Disney now owns Hulu and has been shipping some of the content that it determined was too adult for Disney+– ‘High Fidelity’, ‘Love, Victor’– over there. AND Hulu will be the home of one new Marvel series, ‘Helstrom’ at some point in the near future.

However, it must be stressed that Netflix owns the existing seasons. So Disney won’t be able to host them on Hulu, Disney+, or any other outlet. Any new ‘Daredevil’ project (or ‘Luke Cage’, etc.) would have to be a reboot in some manner, to allow viewers who never saw the Netflix shows to jump on board. They can’t just kick right off with Season 4 of ‘Daredevil’ where Season 3 left off.

There’s also the fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe consists of PG-13 content. The gritty Netflix shows were never a good match. If Disney wants Daredevil and the rest as part of that shared universe, they’re going to need to tone down the bone-crunching violence, blood & gore, nudity & sex, curse words, drug use, and other elements that aren’t kid-friendly.

What do you think? What would you like to see done with the properties should Disney attempt to revive them?

‘Daredevil’ was created by Drew Goddard, with Steven S. DeKnight acting as showrunner of S1, and Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez succeeding him for S2 and Eric Oleson taking over for S3. Charlie Cox starred in the lead role, with Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin. The cast also included Toby Leonard Moore, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Bob Gunton, Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, Élodie Yung, Stephen Rider, Joanne Whalley, Jay Ali, and Wilson Bethel. There were three seasons, equalling 39 episodes made for Netflix.

