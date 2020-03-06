Two Marvel vets are teaming up on a non-Marvel project. Reportedly, Chris Evans is close to signing on to star in ‘Bermuda’ for Skydance Productions, to be directed by ‘Doctor Strange’s Scott Derrickson. Skydance has reportedly been developing this story since 2013, but it is just now picking up steam. Though not much is known about the project, it does revolve around the Bermuda Triangle.

The most recent draft of the screenplay was penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who have delivered the hits ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Far From Home’, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’. It is expected that Derrickson and his writing partner C. Robert Cargill will rework the script. (McKenna and Sommers are now penning the third Jon Watts/Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man’ movie.) The original script was written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift who penned the ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot, and was later retooled by ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’s Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard.

The Bermuda Triangle is a mysterious patch in the Caribbean where planes and ships are known to vanish without a trace. ABC ordered a TV pilot, ‘Triangle’ for the upcoming fall season, but wound up passing on it. In some tellings, Wonder Woman’s home island, Themyscira is located in the Bermuda Triangle.

After starring in the highest-grossing movie of all time, Chris Evans starred in the Academy Award-nominated ensemble ‘Knives Out’. He will next be seen in the Apple TV+ miniseries ‘Defending Jacob’. He is also expected to star as dentist Orin Scrivello in the big-screen remake of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to be directed by Greg Berlanti.

At one point, Sam Raimi was circling ‘Bermuda’, but he obviously stepped away. Coincidentally, Raimi is now under consideration to take over ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the sequel to Derrickson’s Marvel film which he quit in early January.

Since this project is just starting to take off, expect more information to come. But how does it sound so far?

Source: Variety