Timothy Olyphant is returning to familiar territory– kind of. The actor is best known for starring on the westerns ‘Deadwood’ and ‘Justified’ and now he will be appearing in the space western ‘The Mandalorian’ which is returning for its sophomore season later this year.

And that is literally all that was announced. So it’s unknown whether he will be playing a new character or an existing being from the vast ‘Star Wars’ mythos. It also wasn’t stated whether he would appear in more than one episode.

‘The Mandalorian’ stars Pedro Pascal as the voice of the titular down-on-his-luck bounty hunter. Season 1 featured appearances by Clancy Brown (Burg), Bill Burr (Mayfeld), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Werner Herzog (The Client), Nick Nolte (Kuiil), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Taika Waititi (voice of IG-11), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) among others.

It is known that Burr, Esposito, Carano, and Swallow will return for Season 2, and that Wen is also expected to appear in some form. In addition, it has been announced that Michael Biehn (as a bounty hunter), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) will guest-star in the second season. With the possible exception of Biehn’s unknown character, these are all characters drawn from the larger ‘Star Wars’ universe, including the films and animated series.

‘The Mandalorian’ was both a critical and popular hit when it debuted in November with the puppet “The Child,” a baby of the same species as Yoda, becoming a breakout hit and meme favorite. The Funko Pop of “The Child” was the most heavily-preordered in Funko’s history. Disney+ has since begun releasing the making-of docuseries ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’. ‘The Mandalorian’ was created by director Jon Favreau, although he didn’t direct any episodes of the first season. He is expected to helm at least one of the upcoming episodes.

In addition to headlining three seasons and a movie of ‘Deadwood’ and six seasons of ‘Justified’, Olyphant also co-starred on ‘Damages’, ‘Fargo’, ‘The Grinder’, and ‘Santa Clarita Diet’. He has also been seen in the films ‘Scream 2’, ‘Go’, ‘Catch and Release’, ‘Hitman’, ‘This Is Where I Leave You’, and ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’.

‘The Mandalorian’ is expected to return to Disney+ in November.

