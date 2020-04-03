The CW’s upcoming ‘Superman & Lois’ has recast a character that has previously appeared on ‘Supergirl’. ‘Blue Bloods” Dylan Walsh will portray General Sam Lane, the father of series lead Lois Lane, portrayed by Elizabeth Tulloch, and the father-in-law of Superman himself, played by Tyler Hoechlin. The character of Sam Lane appeared in Season 1 of ‘Supergirl’ and was portrayed by Glenn Morshower. At that time, ‘Supergirl’ aired on CBS and was disconnected from The CW’s shows, but after CBS opted not to renew it for a second season, The CW swooped to the rescue and ‘Supergirl’ has lived on, quite successfully, as part of the Arrowverse.

It was previously RUMORED (and still unconfirmed) that another character that has previously appeared on ‘Supergirl’, billionaire media mogul Morgan Edge will also be recast and repurposed for ‘Superman & Lois’. Previously, Edge appeared in S3 of ‘Supergirl’ and was played by Adrian Pasdar.

Earlier this season, ‘Supergirl’ also recast the role of Mr. Mxyzptlk, with Thomas Lennon taking over for Peter Gadiot.

According to an earlier leaked plot synopsis for ‘Superman & Lois’, in this version, General Lane knows about his son-in-law’s double life and even calls him in when the situation demands a Man of Steel. It appears that his other daughter, Lois’ little sister, Lucy, will also be part of the series.

Per Deadline:

Walsh’s Samuel Lane is a no-nonsense Army general who’s determined to keep America, and the world, safe from all threats – from this world or beyond. Lane’s a workaholic who demands nothing but excellence from all those in his life.

Walsh is wrapping up a run on the CBS series ‘Blue Bloods’ as Mayor Peter Chase. Before that, he recurred on ABC’s ‘Whisky Cavalier’ in the role of Alex Ollerman. He has also either starred or recurred on the likes of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’, ‘Unforgettable’, ‘Longmire’, ‘Life Sentence’, and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, but he is most famous for starring as Doctor Sean McNamara on the long-running hit ‘Nip/Tuck’.

In addition to Hoechlin and Tulloch, ‘Superman & Lois’ will also star Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as their sons Jonathan and Jordan. No other cast members have been announced, but it is expected that the show will also feature Clark’s mother Martha, his high school best friend, Lana Lang, her husband, firefighter Kyle Cushing, and their daughters, 14-year-old Sarah, and 8-year-old Sophie. (The ages of the kids may be off, as it was previously announced that Jordan and Jonathan were going to be 13-years-old, but the two actors playing them are older than that.)

‘Superman & Lois’ was ordered straight-to-series, but with the current coronavirus shut-downs, it’s unclear when filming will actually begin, so it may not debut this fall. But with this news, at least it is clear that pre-production continues, so the show will arrive at some point.

Are you looking forward to ‘Superman & Lois’ on The CW?