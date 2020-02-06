Yesterday we learned of an unconfirmed character breakdown for The CW’s upcoming DC series ‘Superman & Lois,’ and it looks as though that breakdown may be accurate after all. In that listing, it stated that Clark and Lois would be the parents to twin teenage boys, Jonathan (named after Clark’s father) and Jordan. Now two actors have officially been cast in those roles. Jordan Elsass will portray Jonathan (well, that’s ironic), and Alexander Garfin depicts Jordan.

When the series kicks off (allegedly), the boys will not know that their father is Superman, and will not have exhibited superpowers themselves. Deadline first broke the news of these castings, and they describe Jonathan as “clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated.” Jordan is described as “wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games.”

These descriptions pretty much match those previously reported. In addition, the prior listing mentioned that Jonathan was a star athlete about to start his first year on the Varsity team. (Presumably, this means football, but it wasn’t specified.)

One thing that was reported that we can now throw out is that the boys would be 13-year-old twins. Elsass is 19, and Garfin is 12. So while Jordan will probably be close to that age, it’s pretty doubtful that Elsass is going to play down that far. This makes more sense storywise. Prior to “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Lois and Clark had one son. Afterward, they had two who were not shown on camera. But it doesn’t make a ton of sense for one kid to suddenly become two (although it’s comic books, so anything is possible), but it makes better sense for their one kid to have gotten older and for them to have had a second.

If I had to guess, however, Jonathan will probably be younger than Elsass is in real life — probably 16. I say that because if the boys were really six years apart in age, they probably wouldn’t have much of a relationship. (Personal experience.) Also, if Jonathan had reached the age of 19 and hadn’t exhibited superpowers, he probably doesn’t have them, and it seems like this will be a story point on the show.

‘Superman & Lois’ won’t be Elsass’ only big television role this year. He is currently filming ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ for Hulu, with Reese Witherspoon, who portrays his mother, plus Kerry Washington, and Joshua Jackson.

Garfin has only appeared on camera twice, on two separate episodes of ‘Law & Order: SVU’. He has done more voice work, including portraying Linus in ‘The Peanuts Movie’.

Also expected to be part of ‘Superman & Lois’ will be Clark’s mother Martha, Lois’ father General Sam Lane, Clark’s former flame Lana Lang, her husband, Kyle Cushing (an alcoholic firefighter), and their daughters 14-year-old Sarah and 8-year-old Sophie.

‘Superman & Lois’ will debut next season on The CW. Check back for updates!