‘Superman & Lois’ has added Erik Valdez to its cast in the role of Kyle Cushing, Lana Lang’s fireman husband and the father of their two daughters, Sarah and Sophie.

Via Deadline:

Valdez’s Cushing is Smallville’s fire chief and local hero who’s seen his fair share of tragedy. Small town raised with small-town beliefs, Kyle doesn’t care much for the big city and often butts heads with people that come from it.

But he may not be the wholesome all-American boy he sounds like in this description. In an earlier character description, which may or may not be accurate, it stated that Kyle is also a massive alcoholic. Even darker, that description indicated that Lana had tried to kill herself a year before the events of the first episode. Emmanuelle Chriqui will portray Lana.

Presumably, Kyle will butt heads with Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), a.k.a. Superman. Piecing together various reports, on ‘Superman & Lois’, the titular couple moves back to Smallville after Clark is fired from the Daily Planet after it is bought out by ambitious media mogul Morgan Edge. Lois, played by Elizabeth Tulloch, retains her position at the company. The duo are raising twin teenage sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). Thus far, neither has exhibited Kryptonian powers.

Even though Clark was raised in Smallville, he may have picked up a few big-city mannerisms that bring him into conflict with Kyle. There is also the fact that in most media, Clark and Lana were high school sweethearts, but it remains to be seen if this version will follow that.

The cast also includes Dylan Walsh as Lois’ father, General Sam Lane.

‘Superman & Lois’ hails from Todd Helbing, executive producer of ‘The Flash’, Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. TV. Helbing wrote the pilot, and will executive produce, along with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. The pilot was expected to have been filmed during pilot season with the rest of the series to film over the summer. The pilot has not been filmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so now plans call for the show to just go straight into production when it is allowed.

Valdez previously co-starred on ‘Graceland’ and ‘General Hospital’. Since then, he has appeared on the TV series ‘Mistresses’, and in the movies ‘Paint it Black’ and ‘Jarhead 3: The Seige’. Past credits include ‘90210’, ‘New Girl’, ‘Numb3rs’, ‘The O.C.’, and ‘Gilmore Girls’.

