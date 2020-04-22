Disney+ has another live-action ‘Star Wars’ series in the works from Leslye Headland, who is currently the co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning Netflix series ‘Russian Doll’, which was renewed for a second season after the first arrived last February.

In December, Headland signed a multi-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios (which is owned by Disney) to create, develop, and direct series for network, cable, and streaming platforms.

Headland will write and serve as showrunner. Variety reported that the series will be female-focused and is set in a different part of the timeline than existing ‘Star Wars’ projects. Deadline further confirmed that the show would be an “action thriller” and will contain “martial arts elements.”

Last year, while attending the ‘Rise of Skywalker’ premiere, Headland gushed (via ComicBook.com):

“Oh, please. Please, queen Kathleen Kennedy… Oh yes. Oh my gosh, yeah. I think I’ve had ideas for Star Wars movies since I was thirteen years old? Maybe eight years old?… I’m the type of Star Wars fan that doesn’t even have a favorite movie. I just want to live in the universe of Star Wars, continually, in perpetuity, forever. So when people are like ‘What’s your favorite Star Wars movie?’ I’m like ‘There is no Star Wars movie. There is only Star Wars.'”

Currently, the only live-action series on Disney+ is ‘The Mandalorian’, created by Jon Favreau, which was a pop culture phenomenon last fall when it was released. A second season is on its way this fall, and next month, a making-of docuseries will launch. ‘The Mandalorian’ is responsible for who I think is the BEST female character in the entire ‘SW’ franchise, Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano, so hopefully, this new show can live up to that standard.

Deborah Chow, who worked on ‘The Mandalorian’, is set to direct an ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series, written by Hossein Amini. It was set to begin filming in July, but in January, it was announced that production had been delayed until early 2021, and in February, it was announced that Joby Harold was stepping in to re-write the script. Ewan McGregor will reprise the lead role, which he played in the prequel films and the series is reported to be set between ‘Episode III’ and ‘IV’.

Also in pre-production is a series about ‘Cassian Andor’ starring Diego Luna. It is believed that Alan Tudyk will provide the voice of sardonic droid K-2SO. Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller were just added to the cast. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote ‘Rogue One’ and directed portions, is scripting this TV series, with plans to direct. Stephen Schiff acts as showrunner. This show is also expected to arrive on Disney+ next year. It was eyed to begin filming in June, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that is not likely at this point.

Check back for information about all of these Disney+ shows.