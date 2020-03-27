For Season 1 of ‘The Mandalorian’, the series, headed up by Jon Favreau, cast Carl Weathers in a pivotal role as Greef Karga. Weathers has had a long and varied career in Hollywood, but to many, he is best remembered for starring in some of the biggest action movies of the ’80s, including portraying Apollo Creed in the ‘Rocky’ franchise, and co-starring in ‘Predator’.

Now, for Season 2, ‘The Mandalorian’ has enlisted another ’80s action superstar, Michael Biehn, who is reported (via Deadline) to be playing another bounty hunter from Mando’s past. And speaking of bounty hunters from Mando’s past, it has also been confirmed that Bill Burr will return in S2, in his role as Mayfeld. As you may recall, Mayfeld attempted to doublecross Mando during a heist, only for the protagonist to turn the tables.

Biehn’s most famous roles are time traveler Kyle Reese in ‘The Terminator’ and Corporal Hicks in ‘Aliens’. He also starred in the horror movie ‘The Seventh Sign’, James Cameron’s ‘The Abyss’, western ‘Tombstone’, ‘Navy Seals’, ‘Crash’, ‘The Rock’, the “Planet Terror” segment of ‘Grindhouse’, and many more.

It’s unclear whether Biehn’s character will appear in more than one episode.

Burr’s Mayfeld appeared in episode 6 of Season 1 of ‘The Mandalorian’. He was last seen locked in a prison cell with fellow cutthroats Burg (Clancy Brown), and Xi’an (Natalia Tena). No word yet whether or not those other scoundrels will return, but we can hope!

Shooting of Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ wrapped on March 8, prior to the full-blown outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The new episodes were expected to arrive in October of this year, but it’s unknown if the widespread shut-downs will delay that.

These casting reports come after the conclusion of filming, but the same thing happened last year, with the announcements of the castings of Julia Jones and Ming-Na Wen, which came just a couple of months before ‘The Mandalorian’ premiered.

It has been reported that Rosario Dawson will appear in S2 as Ahsoka Tano, a character popularized in the animated series ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and ‘Star Wars Rebels’.

Did you enjoy Season 1 of ‘The Mandalorian’? What would you like to see happen in Season 2?