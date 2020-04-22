Go ahead and extend your vacation stay, as HBO is keeping ‘Westworld’ open for a fourth season. The current third season kicked off on March 15, and over nine million people tuned in across all platforms. The series was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and focuses on artificial intelligence and the concept of free will. The original setting was the high-tech artificial “playground” of Westworld, a super sophisticated resort where wealthy patrons paid to indulge in their western-themed fantasies, including being free to commit any manner of crime, from bank robbing to murder, and indulge any sort of sexual indulgence they can think of. The second season exposed the fact that Westworld was just one of many historical backdrops that patrons could choose from, all powered by the Delos corporation, and the current third season has ventured outside the park into the real world, but it seems that the Delos technology has been applied “out there” as well.

Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming, stated:

“From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Evan Rachel Wood heads up the cast as AI Dolores, who is steadily increasing her control by inserting her intelligence into multiple host bodies. ‘Westworld’ also stars Vincent Cassel (Engerraund Serac), Ed Harris (William, the Man in Black), Luke Hemsworth (Ashley Stubbs), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Aaron Paul (Caleb Nichols), Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), and Jeffrey Wright (Bernard). The recurring cast includes John Gallagher Jr. (Liam Dempsey Jr.), Tommy Flanagan (Martin Conells), Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi) (Francis), Pom Klementieff (Martel), Russell Wong (Brompton), and Payman Maadi (Elliot).

‘Westworld’ was based on the 1973 movie of the same name, which was written and directed by Michael Crichton.

Are you excited that the story of ‘Westworld’ will continue?

Source: Deadline