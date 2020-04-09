The CW has unveiled two new trailers for ‘Stargirl’, its latest DC Comics-based series, albeit one not connected to its existing Arrowverse shows. Brec Bassinger portrays high schooler Courtney Whitmore, who is forced to move from California to small-town Colorado after her mother, Barbara (Amy Smart) marries Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). It turns out that Pat was at one point the sidekick of Starman (Joel McHale), a hero armed with the powerful Cosmic Staff, which was only supposed to work for him. After his death, Pat stashed the Staff and other crime-fighting tools away, seemingly for good. Imagine everyone’s surprise when it actually works for Courtney!

When Courtney decides to use the Staff to become Stargirl, Pat keeps tabs on her inside of a lumbering suit of armor, as S.T.R.I.P.E.

In the latest trailers, Stargirl is shown experimenting with her new weapon, and there is also an impressive look at S.T.R.I.P.E. For TV CGI, the mecha looks pretty impressive! And speaking of impressive sights, both trailers include a quick glimpse of villain Solomon Grundy.

Check out the new trailers below:

Stargirl won’t be alone, as she will assemble a new version of the Justice Society of America, the team of defenders that Starman had been a member of, although it seems as though they were all killed in their crusade against evil.

Cameron Gellman portrays Rick Tyler, the second Hourman, with Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, the new Wildcat, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel, Dr. Mid-Nite II.

The regular cast also includes members of the Injustice Society: Christopher James Baker as Henry King / Brainwave, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle, Nelson Lee as Dr. Ito/Dragon King, and Joy Omanski as Ms. Brooks/Tigress.

The regular cast also includes Hunter Sansone (in an undisclosed role), and Trae Romano as Pat’s son, Mike.

In addition to McHale as Starman, ‘Stargirl’ will include appearances by Brian Stapf as the original Wildcat, Ted Grant, Henry Thomas as the original Dr. Mid-Nite, Charles McNider Lou Ferrigno Jr. as the original Hourman, Rex Tyler. Though they appear to have smaller roles, the original JSA also included Johnny Thunder and his Thunderbolt, Hawkgirl, Hawkman, The Flash (Jay Garrick), Dr. Fate, and The Sandman.

‘Stargirl’ debuts on DC Universe on May 18, and will air on The CW on May 19.