Fangoria is attempting to help shuttered movie theaters with the release of low-budget horror-comedy ‘Porno’. Since the film can’t be released in multiplexes, the horror house is making it available via a “virtual premiere.” Beginning tomorrow (April 10), viewers can purchase virtual tickets via Vimeo. These tickets will cost $12 and are good for 48 hours, and viewers can select a real-life theater they would like the proceeds to go to.

Participating theaters include Gateway Film Center (Columbus, OH), FilmBar (Phoenix, AZ), The Frida Cinema (Santa Ana, CA), PFS at The Roxy (Philadelphia, PA), Screenland Armour (Kansas City, MO), and 23 Alamo Drafthouse markets.

‘Porno’ will be available in this manner until May 1. After that, it will be available on-demand beginning on May 8.

Fangoria’s VP of Acquisitions & Distribution Brandon Hill stated:

“We’re excited to have found a way to both support some of our favorite theaters through this difficult time and also provide a brand new theatrical and independent film experience to US audiences. Porno has just the right ingredients for folks in need of something entertaining, wild, and fun during these very serious times.”

When five teen employees at the local movie theater in a small Christian town discover a mysterious old film hidden in the basement, they unleash an alluring succubus who gives them a sex education…written in blood.

‘Porno’ was directed by Keola Racela, and stars Evan Daves, Jillian Mueller, Katelyn Pearce, Bill Phillips, Peter Reznikoff, Larry Saperstein, Glenn Stott, and Robbie Tann. The screenplay was written by Matt Black and Laurence Vannicelli.

‘Porno’ premiered at last year’s SXSW, and has received mostly great reviews, praising the film for being genuinely funny, but also incredibly gory, so it should deliver for horror aficionados.

You can watch the trailer below:

Once again, ‘Porno’ will be available to stream via Vimeo tomorrow, with proceeds going to help theaters in need at this time. It will be available on-demand beginning on May 8.

Source: Deadline