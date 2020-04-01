The CW is moving forward in the face of massive shut-downs in the entertainment industry (and most other industries) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As people hopefully adhere to social distancing, The CW is moving forward will new programing to entertain those stuck at home. It has already announced that its Arrowverse shows will be returning with the remaining new episodes in April. And now a new superhero show is joining their ranks– ‘Stargirl’.

This series is unique in that it will not be connected to the existing Arrowverse shows, and it is a shared project with new episodes arriving on the DC Universe streaming service first, the day before they air on The CW.

‘Stargirl’ follows teenager Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) who discovers that her new stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) was the sidekick of superhero Starman/Sylvester Pemberton (Joel McHale). Courtney takes Pemberton’s Cosmic Staff and modifies his costume to become Stargirl, a hero for a new generation. As part of her mission, she forms a new version of the world’s first superhero team, the Justice Society of America.

‘Stargirl’ has a large cast, but up until now, some of the actors’ roles have been kept confidential. But now, with the release of two new posters, The CW has finally confirmed the main cast.

It is confirmed that Yvette Monreal is portraying Yolanda Montez, the new Wildcat. Though not part of the regular cast, Brian Stapf will appear as the original Wildcat, Ted Grant. Anjelika Washington is playing Beth Chapel, the second generation Dr. Mid-Nite. Like Stapf, Henry Thomas will appear as the original Dr. Mid-Nite, Charles McNider. The last member of this new JSA is Cameron Gellman, a.k.a. Rick Tyler, the second Hourman. Provided this series follows the comics, Rick’s father, Rex Tyler was the original. Lou Ferrigno Jr. portrays that version.

Standing against the new JSA will be some of the original team’s worst foes. Most of these actors roles were previously announced. Neil Hopkins portrays Crock/Sportsmaster, with Nelson Lee as Dr. Ito/Dragon King, and Joy Omanski as Ms. Brooks/Tigress. Christopher James Baker was announced as part of the cast in November, but at that time, his role was unknown. It has now been revealed that he is playing Dr. Henry King, a.k.a. Brainwave. In addition, it has been revealed that Neil Jackson is playing Jordan Mahkent a.k.a. Icicle.

As previously reported, Amy Smart portrays Courtney’s mother and Pat’s new wife, Barbara.

And as promised, The CW has released two new posters. The one above and this one below:

What do you think of this assembled cast?

‘Stargirl’ debuts on DC Universe on May 18, and will air on The CW on May 19.

Source: Newsarama