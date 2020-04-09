Netflix has unleashed the first look at the upcoming workplace comedy ‘Space Force’, from creators Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels, and announced that the series will arrive on May 29. Carrell and Daniels previously worked together on the massive hit ‘The Office’. However, ‘Space Force’ is set a long way away from a paper company in Scranton, PA. Carrell stars as four-star general Mark Naird, who is placed in charge of the titular Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. military, based on the real-life initiative from the creative mind of Donald Trump. On the Netflix series, Space Force is based out of a hidden base in Colorado.

The arrival of ‘Space Force’ coincidentally arrives as Netflix is set to lose the streaming rights to ‘The Office’, an extremely popular offering. That series will exclusively be available on Peacock starting in 2021.

While the majority of the cast has been announced over time, it has just been revealed that ‘Friends” Lisa Kudrow will portray Naird’s wife, Maggie, who starts out loyal, but it is hinted that that may change.

A slew of new photos have been released to give viewers an idea of what to expect. (via EW)

John Malkovich co-stars as scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory, a character that is reportedly a parody of ‘Doctor Strangelove’. “Head Science Advisor, brilliant, arrogant and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield.”

Ben Schwartz portrays F. Tony Scarapiducci, a media consultant. Schwartz previously worked with Daniels and Howard Klein on ‘Parks and Recreation’, a series that was originally intended to be a spinoff of ‘The Office’.

Diana Silvers portrays Mark’s teenage daughter Erin Naird. “Popular and an A-student in Washington DC, Mark’s daughter is an outcast in Wild Horse, Colorado after transferring to a remote military base and turns to delinquency.”

Rounding out the regular cast is Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali. “Helicopter pilot, ambitious and competitive, with secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest.” Could she have her eye on joining Space Force?

In a recurring role, Noah Emmerich plays General Kick Grabaston, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Jealous of Naird’s new position, he does “everything in his considerable power to make Naird’s life difficult.”

Jimmy O. Yang portrays Dr. Chan Kaifang

Don Lake co-stars as Brad Gregory.

As mentioned, the newest cast member is Lisa Kudrow, who portrays Mark’s wife, Maggie.

Not pictured were Fred Willard, as Fred Naird, Secretary of Defense, and presumably a relative of Mark’s, and Jessica St. Clair as civilian contractor, Kelly King.

Another ‘The Office’ alumnus, Howard Klein, acts as executive producer, along with Carrell and Daniels. Daniels serves as showrunner.

There will be ten episodes in the first season. ‘Space Force’ arrives on Netflix on May 29.