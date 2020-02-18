RUMOR MILL: This information is strictly RUMOR for now, so take it with a grain of salt.

Superman is usually a lighter character, but the Arrowverse isn’t a light place, and even though Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel has been shown as being upbeat most of the time, his world might come crashing down in the new series ‘Superman & Lois’… and I’m not talking about Krypton.

The CW has already ordered ‘Superman & Lois’ to series, so expect it to debut in the fall, or in early 2021 at the latest. Superman and Lois’ lives are a bit of a mystery following “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Prior to the crossover, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) had just given birth to a baby boy, Jonathan. But after reality was rewritten, they suddenly had two sons, Jonathan and Jordan. They weren’t shown, but it has already been revealed that they will be teenagers on ‘Superman & Lois’.

Additionally, we already know that Clark’s father, Jonathan, will already be dead when the show starts. Now it seems that the pilot contains another death– Clark’s mother, Martha.

The site Primetimer has posted what appears to be an in-depth synopsis for the first episode of ‘Superman & Lois’. The script is credited to Todd Helbing (‘The Flash’). Most of what is described jibes with information previously revealed, such as the fact that Clark Kent has just been fired from his reporting job. This description fills in the blank that he is let go after the Daily Planet was bought by Morgan Edge. Adrian Pasdar portrayed Edge on ‘Supergirl’ S3, but we’ll have to wait and see if Pasdar returns or if “Crisis” resulted in him being replaced by a new actor the Morgan Edge of a parallel Earth.

Just as Clark is given his walking papers, he hears his mother calling for him to return to their farm in Smallville. But by the time he arrives, it’s too late and Martha is dead.

Ma Kent has been mentioned on ‘Supergirl’, but has never appeared.

One caveat is that this synopsis mentions that Clark and Lois are the parents to 13-year-old twins. Two weeks ago, it was officially announced that 18-year-old Jordan Elsass had been cast as Jonathan, and Alexander Garfin had been cast as Jordan.

Garfin’s age is a little hard to determine. Using Google, it says he was 12 in 2018, which would make him 14 at most. But his bio says he made his first appearance on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ when he was six, and that was in 2009, so that makes him 16 or 17. I get that young actors often play younger, but an 18-year-old or even a 16-year-old playing a 13-year-old? Then again, this is a show about a man that can fly, so…

What I’m trying to get around to is that if the ages of the sons are inaccurate, then the entire synopsis could also be inaccurate or even false. So take it with a grain of salt.

