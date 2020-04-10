After escaping death in ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 1, Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja are back to their so-called-after-lives in New York, while being filmed by an unseen documentary crew. In the first season, their bizarre exploits included a face-off with a gang of werewolves, Nadja discovering her lost love Gregor (reincarnated as an ineffectual parking garage attendant), the revelation of Laszlo’s past as a porn performer, Nandor’s discovery that he has 200,000 descendants (one of whom he accidentally kills), energy vampire Colin Robinson’s battle with emotional vampire Evie Russell (guest star Vanessa Bayer), and of course Guillermo’s accidental killing of the vampire leader the Baron (Doug Jones). (Guillermo does come from a long line of slayers– the Van Helsings!)

Among the other highlights of S1, was “The Trial” featuring an all-star cast of actors that previously played vampires– Paul Reubens, Tilda Swinton, Danny Trejo, Evan Rachel Wood, and Wesley Snipes (via Skype), as well as cameos by series creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, plus Jonathan Brugh, reprising their roles as Viago, Vladislav and Deacon, respectively, the stars/subjects of the original 2014 film ‘What We Do In The Shadows’. Additional guest-stars in S1 included Dave Bautista, Beanie Feldstein, Nick Kroll, and Kristen Schaal.

As for what fans can expect from the second season:

“Over the course of the season, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?”

‘What We Do In The Shadows’ stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, and Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson. The stars are showcased in a new series of promo posters featuring… well shadows.

Check them out below:

Season 2 will feature guest-stars Haley Joel Osment as Nadja and Laszlo’s new familiar, Craig Robinson as vampire hunter Derek, and Mark Hamill.

‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 2 will consist of seven episodes and will begin airing on FX on April 15, and will be available the next day on Hulu.

Source: Bloody Disgusting