‘A Quiet Place Part II’ was one of the first movies to be taken off its release schedule after the COVID-19 outbreak began spreading in earnest in the US. It was originally supposed to open on March 20, which was a similar release date to that of the first movie which was a huge springtime hit in 2018. Studios followed suit by pulling a number of other major movies from their scheduled releases, as theaters across America first began under-selling tickets to allow for social distancing, before shutting down for good. Some studios rescheduled their pictures for later in the year. Earlier this week, Sony pushed several of its movies to next year. This included ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and ‘Morbius’.

Now Paramount has announced that ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ will open on September 4. Already locked into that date is Sony’s ‘Monster Hunter’, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich, based on the video game series of the same name. FUN FACT: Both ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ and ‘Monster Hunter’ star women who are married to their respective directors.

John Krasinski directed both ‘A Quiet Place’ and its upcoming sequel. He will also return in the role of patriarch Lee Abbott in flashbacks. Emily Blunt leads the cast as Evelyn, with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as their kids Regan and Marcus. Cillian Murphy joins the ensemble as a survivor named Emmett. Djimon Hounsou is another newcomer, although his character’s name has not yet been revealed.

Both films follow the exploits of a few remaining humans who have managed to survive the invasion of flesh-eating aliens who hunt using sound. At the end of the first movie, the Abbott family’s rural home was destroyed. In the sequel, Evelyn, who gave birth to a baby in the first film, must guide her family through this wasteland in search of a new safe haven.

The news of this postponement arrived along with the announcement that Paramount was also moving ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ from June 24 to December 23. It replaces Chris McKay’s ‘The Tomorrow War’, which stars Chris Pratt, which has been taken off the schedule.

Check back for any updates, but for now, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 4, 2020.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter