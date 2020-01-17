Audiences were surprised when ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ was announced as the sequel to writer/director John Krasinksi’s breakout hit. While Krasinski himself wasn’t sure about a follow-up at first, it seems the story could go even further, possibly adding a third part to the mix.

In a recent interview, Krasinski spoke about the possibility of extending his story. He said:

“I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in II that not only explain more about I, but would allow for more mythology. But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

According to Krasinski, no formal discussions regarding a follow up has been had, but he notes that he and Paramount Pictures are on the same page about the franchise, saying:

“I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one. But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

Krasinski explains that he would be open to the idea, as long as it was done the right way. He said:

“But if I could think of a way to continue this world as elegantly as people deserve, because they gave me their trust in watching this movie and loving this movie as much as they did? Sure. But if you’re asking: do I think I could just do a third one, to just do a third one? No way.”

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ hits theaters on March 20. Check out the official synopsis below: