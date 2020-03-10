Evelyn Abbott’s world is about to get a little bigger. Having survived the events of ‘A Quiet Place’, in the sequel, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and the unnamed new baby are forced to evacuate their old farmhouse and hit the road, and that road will lead them to encounter other survivors, including Emmett played by Cillian Murphy.

Viewers have gathered bits and pieces about Emmett’s personality in the previously released trailers. In what appears to be a flashback, it looks as though his entire family was killed during the first onslaught from the carnivorous aliens, as he is shown running through a pack of the invaders in a park, in an attempt to save his son.

A new behind-the-scenes video sheds even more light on Emmett.

As director John Krasinski states:

“The beauty of Cillian’s character is that there’s so much loss in his life, he doesn’t feel the need to be part of any community.”

Blunt adds:

“He is shut down, unwilling to help, frightened, fearful, done.”

Get to know Emmett a bit better by watching this short video:

It seems that the Abbotts made it to safety fairly early and remained isolated. On the other hand, it seems as though Emmett has had more interactions with other survivors and they have not been good ones. As he cautioned Evelyn in the first trailer, not all of the people still out there are worth saving. Looks like it’s kill or be killed in this deadly new landscape.

It appears there is one person that Emmett trusts, Djimon Hounsou’s unnamed character, who appears in most of the trailers. A young boy, presumably his son, is also shown. Perhaps a featurette about his character will be released before the film opens.

‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ sneaks into theaters on March 20.