This week saw the release of the first trailer for Sony’s ‘Morbius’ movie, the second film in their Cinematic Universe built around the extended Spider-Man universe of characters (the first being ‘Venom‘), a trailer which has a few moments that got a lot of fans very excited as it implied the film’s connection to the MCU.

The first moment shows the titular Morbius (Jared Leto) walking past a spray-painted image of Spider-Man with the word “Murderer” scrawled across it, a clear connection to the hero that established that not only does Spider-Man already exist in this universe Sony is creating, but that it just might be Tom Holland’s Spider-man from the MCU, as the words “Murderer” may be the result of the fake news at the end of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ where Mysterio posthumously frames Peter Parker for his death. Which would mean that Sony’s universe is an extension of the MCU itself and set up future movies where Spider-Man can make an appearance without having to worry about doing his origin story all over again.

The only thing negating this idea is the fact that the Spider-Man in the graffiti more closely resembles the look of the Sam Raimi/ Toby Maguire Spider-Man suit, but most likely this style was used to give Sony an out in case they decided not to use Holland’s Spider-Man, while also allowing them to just claim it was the spray-painter’s “artistic expression” or something if they do end up bringing Tom Holland over from the MCU proper.

The second big MCU easter egg in the trailer is the appearance of Michael Keaton at the end (most likely still playing Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture), which is an even more direct link to the MCU where Keaton’s Toomes was last seen in jail, which is where Leto appears to end up at some point in ‘Morbius.’ And not only does the appearance of Keaton link ‘Morbius’ to the MCU, but it also hints that Sony may actually be setting up that Sinister Six movie. After all, having villains meet/know each other so they can link up one day in a Sinister Six movie to take on Spider-Man would be a natural progression for a villainous team up film. Of course, Morbius (nor Venom for that matter) was not part of the original Sinister Six from the comics, but Sony may be going in new directions for their cinematic universe, which in a way could turn out alright if they manage to set everything up properly.

What are your thoughts on the MCU connections in ‘Morbius?’ Are you excited to potentially be seeing Sony’s Spider-Man universe connecting with the MCU proper? Check out the full ‘Morbius’ trailer for yourself below, and then let us know any theories or opinions you may have in the comments!