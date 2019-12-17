There is a short 20-second teaser trailer out for ‘A Quiet Place 2’, but the only way to see it is to buy a ticket to see Universal’s horror dud ‘Black Christmas’. But if you don’t want to do that (and nobody does), at least Total Film magazine has provided a photograph from the sequel, showing Emily Blunt, back in the role of Evelyn Abbott, along with her kids, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) as well as her newborn baby, which she gave birth to in the first movie.

Blunt’s husband John Krasinski returned to helm the sequel, which he also wrote. In the same issue of Total Film, Krasinski spoke about how ‘A Quiet Place 2’ differs from the first film.

“I love the idea of the first one, that Emily and I as characters were all about surviving versus the thriving. All [my character] wanted to do was survive. And [her character] says, ‘That’s not enough. We have to thrive. We have to let these kids be whole human beings’. And after I’m gone, I’m loving seeing Emily really battle with that – that maybe survival was the way to go. And maybe this idea of thriving was too dangerous.”

Very little has been revealed about the new movie, but we do know that Evelyn will encounter some other survivors, two of which will be played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. It was revealed in the first movie that there were other survivors in close proximity to the Abbotts and every dusk, they lit fires to signal that they were still alive.

The ‘Quiet Place’ movies are set in a world where carnivorous aliens hunt based on their sense of sound. If they hear something– anything– they pounce. The Abbotts lost one young son at the beginning of the first movie. How is Evelyn going to pull off having a noisy baby in this reality?

‘A Quiet Place 2’ will be released on March 20, 2020.