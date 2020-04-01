The COVID-19 coronavirus has thrown the entire world into disarray and the entertainment industry is certainly feeling the impact. Luckily for fans, The CW’s Arrowverse shows– ‘The Flash’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Supergirl’, and ‘Batwoman’— had already finished shooting their current seasons by the time productions started to shut down industry-wide. There were still some issues with post-production, however, which has resulted in a shuffling of their schedules. But now comes word that these four fan-favorites will be back in April.

‘The Flash’ and ‘Legends’ will return with new episodes on Tuesday, April 21. New episodes of ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Supergirl’ will arrive on April 26.

This week, The CW is re-airing the massive “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover to help fill the void.

Fans of The CW’s longest-running show, ‘Supernatural’, are not so lucky. It was already a tough pill to swallow that the current 15th season is the last, but now the coronavirus has scrambled that. Last week’s episode, “Destiny’s Child,” the 13th out of 20, is the last episode that was completed. That means there are four more episodes left to film, including the series finale. But there is no telling how long everything will be shut down.

To make matters worse, star Jared Padalecki was scheduled to jump straight into production on his new series, also for The CW, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’, which was due to arrive in the fall. How the delay in ‘Supernatural’s production will impact that also remains to be seen.

‘Legacies’ is in the same boat. Last week’s episode, this season’s 10th, was also the last completed episode. There won’t be any more until production can resume. There are expected to be 16 episodes of the third season, so that means six have not been filmed.

In addition, The CW has announced that freshman series ‘Nancy Drew’ will resume airing new episodes on Wednesday, April 8, with ‘Riverdale’ returning on Wednesday, April 15, and ‘Katy Keene’ on Thursday, April 16.

