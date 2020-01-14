If any director was asked if they wanted to do a “Star Wars” film the quick answer from most would be yes, even with the mixed reviews of the final entries in the Skywalker Saga. After already figuring out the “Thor” franchise for Marvel Studios with ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and the upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,‘ we know that Taika Waititi can deliver a heartfelt and fun blockbuster movie, but would he be willing to dip into the Force pond?

The director has already gotten his feet wet in the “Star Wars” franchise by helming an episode of the fan-favorite ‘The Mandalorian’ series on Disney+ (as well as play the now beloved IG-11 droid), so does that mean he could be directing a ‘Star Wars’ movie in the future? Waititi responded:

“Oh, I don’t know anything about that, but ‘Mandalorian’ was my chance to work with some stormtroopers.”

Of course, if he were asked, he wouldn’t turn it down but he wouldn’t be too heartbroken if the call never came:

“Yes. Obviously, I would, but I’m going to just settle for IG-11 being the hero of the entire season.”

There you go, Lucasfilm. For someone to figure out how to make Thor into a franchise favorite after having 2 of the lowest-rated films in the Marvel franchise, you really should be taking notes and hire Waititi today!

I do have to hope that he would make a point to include a certain couple of Stormtroopers if he did end up taking an offer:



As a huge fan of Waititi’s work, I’m honestly hoping that he does get a chance to tackle the “Star Wars” franchise on the big screen.

Would you want to check out a “Star Wars” film helmed by Taika Waititi? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Variety