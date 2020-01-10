While not one of the three leads on ‘The Witcher,’ Joey Batey still captured everyone’s attention with his portrayal of Jaskier. Not only is he responsible for all of us having the song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” stuck in our heads, but he really helped ground Geralt. While The Witcher initially wasn’t a fan of the bard following him around, we did see the two characters develop a form of friendship throughout the first 8-episodes.

According to showrunner Lauren Hissrich, when it comes to Jaskier:

“One of my favorite moments with Jaskier is from Episode 106, when he and Geralt are sitting on the cliff’s edge, and he says ‘I’m just thinking about what pleases me. You have this character who has quite literally attached himself to the coattails of our Witcher, in order to rustle up material for songs. But what happens instead is… he finds a friend. Jaskier starts to think about what he needs and wants in the world, and in season two, we’ll see him begin to discover it.”

This sounds as if we might be seeing even more of Jaskier in the second season since he found “a friend” and “we’ll see him begin to discover” what he actually “needs and wants in the world.” As we initially saw the character as someone who really just felt that hanging out with Geralt was an act that would give him access to fame and fortune, we were also able to see him evolve by the season finale. However, we didn’t get to see him overly act on this evolution, which is something I’d enjoy to see.

Do you hope that Joey Batey’s Jaskier will have more screen time in the second season of ‘The Witcher’? Will his inclusion be more felt on the overall story? Is there any chance that they’ll have him sending a song that is nearly as addictive as “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Redanian Intelligence