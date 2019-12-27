Henry Cavill has been able to do a fantastic job of bringing the leading character of ‘The Witcher’ to life under the guiding hand of Lauren S. Hissrich and now the author of the fantasy novels is sharing what he loves about the series as well as what he hopes it will accomplish:

“I shall be happy if the viewers — and readers — take anything away, anything that shall enrich them in some way. Also, I sincerely hope to leave the viewers — and readers — hot. In every sense. Not tepid, not lukewarm.”

Our reviews have been giving the show high ratings, and while I’m not fully caught up, it is easy to see why! So it isn’t surprising that Sapkowski states that he is “more than happy with Henry Cavill’s appearance as The Witcher, He’s a real professional. Just as Viggo Mortensen gave his face to Aragorn [in The Lord of the Rings], so Henry gave his to Geralt — and it shall be forever so.’

I’ve been digging Cavill’s take on Geralt so far and suspect that I will continue to do so. Rumors have it that Hissrich has up to seven seasons planned out, so if Netflix doesn’t cancel the show, it is likely we’ll be seeing him play the part for at least a few years to come!

While Sapkowski has loved the show so far, he hasn’t been overly involved. Not from a lack of asking by Hissirch:

“I strongly believe in the freedom of the artist and his artistic expression. I rarely interfere. And very rarely try to impose my view on another artist.”

Have you been enjoying ‘The Witcher’? Do you feel that the show or books make you “hot” to experience them? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

You can stream the first season of ‘The Witcher’ on Netflix right now!

Source: People