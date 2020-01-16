You may get lost in Tom Ellis’ eyes when you watch ‘Lucifer‘, but hopefully, it’s not enough to make you shake your love. (Ew!) But you may be shaking your booty when the supernatural series returns to Netflix for its fifth and final season later this year, because the show is delivering a musical episode, entitled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” and has enlisted an angelic singing star (well, once, anyway) ’80s teen pop star Debbie Gibson.

Per EW, Gibson plays “Shelly Bitner, a controlling helicopter mother who won’t let her teenage son JJ have any say in his own future.” Not many details are known about the episode, including what forces the characters to burst into song. But it is known that “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” will be the tenth out of 16 episodes. Originally, Netflix only renewed ‘Lucifer’ for 10 episodes, but upped it to allow the creators to give the series a proper wrap-up.

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich discussed the musical installment, saying:

“We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance.’ It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

Debbie Gibson burst onto the scene in 1987 with a string of boppy bubblegum hits, many of which she co-wrote, including ‘Only In My Dreams’, ‘Shake Your Love’, and ‘Electric Youth’. She hit #1 with two ballads, ‘Foolish Beat’ and ‘Lost In Your Eyes’. She went on to star on Broadway in ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Grease’ (as Sandy, of course). She also attempted to rebrand herself as a more mature artist– Deborah Gibson– but she eventually reverted to “Debbie.” Last year she released two songs with fellow ’80s teen stars New Kids on the Block and opened for them on tour.

Below is a photo she shared of herself with Tom Ellis:

‘Lucifer’ will be back on Netflix later this year.